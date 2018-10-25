Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Listed out vs. Portland

Mozgov is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore right knee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Mozgov is yet to appear in a game for the Magic this season, so it's unclear exactly when the big man picked up the injury, but chances are it's not very serious. With Orlando focused on playing its young frontcourt talent this season, Mozgov's absence won't have an impact on the team's rotation Thursday.