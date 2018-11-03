Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Out again Sunday
Mozgov (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Mozgov is yet to appear in a game this season, but even if he were healthy, he'd have a difficult time finding minutes, let alone enough to be fantasy-relevant.
