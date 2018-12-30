Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Out another game

Mozgov (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Mozgov has yet to make his Magic debut and has no concrete timetable to return while he contends with the sore right knee. Even if he gets healthy in the near future, it's unlikely that he'll have a spot in coach Steve Clifford's rotation.

