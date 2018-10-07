Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Out Monday vs. Heat
Mozgov (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Mozgov is simply dealing with dislocated finger on his right hand, so it's likely something he'd be able to play through if it were the regular season. That said, with the Magic currently working through the exhibition slate, there's no reason to have Mozgov take the court. His next shot to play will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
