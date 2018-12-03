Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Remains out Tuesday

Mozgov (knee) remains out indefinitely while dealing with soreness in his right knee, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Mozgov is yet to play this season, and he's been preemptively ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat. At this point, the Magic aren't looking to get much out of the veteran big man, who's owed $16 million in 2018-19 and close to $17 million next season before his contract finally comes off the books.