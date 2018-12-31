Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Sitting out last game of 2018
Mozgov (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Mozgov's Magic debut will have to wait until 2019, if it comes at all. The center has been dealing with a sore right knee all season and is without a clear timetable to resuming playing. He's highly unlikely to be included in the Magic's rotation once healthy.
