Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Still not ready to play
Mozgov (knee) is listed as out on the Magic's injury report for Friday's game against the Bulls.
The Magic didn't attach a timeline for Mozgov's return to action after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early January, but he's unlikely to crack the rotation even if he's cleared to play at some point in the second half. Mozgov hasn't seen any action for Orlando since being acquired from the Hornets on July 7, with the Magic merely taking on his onerous contract in order to pick up a developmental point guard (Jerian Grant) as part of the deal.
