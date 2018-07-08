Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Traded to Magic in principle
Mozgov, along with Jerian Grant, will be dealt to the Magic in a three-team trade that includes Bismack Biyombo going to the Hornets and Julyan Stone going to the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With both Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba in Orlando, there was little reason for the Magic to hang onto Biyombo, who is set to earn $34 million over the next two seasons. Though Mozgov's deal isn't much friendlier, earning $32.7 million over two years, the Magic gain Jerian Grant in the deal. With Orlando's point guard rotation decimated following the trade of Elfrid Payton last season, Grant could be in the running for the starting job. For Mozgov, it's unlikely he plays a significant role.
