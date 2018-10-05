Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Will not play Friday
Mozgov will not play in Friday's preseason game against Flamengo, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It's likely not a serious injury for Mozgov, as there doesn't appear to be much concern coming from coach Steve Clifford. With the Magic taking on a Brazilian club Friday night, Clifford likely wants to see more from his young players. Don't be surprised to see Mozgov play sparingly in the preseason in order to ensure he is healthy for the start of the regular season.
