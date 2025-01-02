Queen (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Queen will likely return to action Friday after sitting out Wednesday's contest due to an illness. With Gary Harris (hamstring) out, Queen could be in store for increased playing time.
