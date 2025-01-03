Queen (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 27-year-old guard will return to game action after missing Wednesday's loss to Detroit due to the illness. With Anthony Black (back) and Gary Harris (hamstring) sidelined, Queen could be in store for a bump in minutes.
