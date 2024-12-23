Queen is part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Queen played a season-high 18 minutes in Saturday's comeback victory over Miami and delivered seven points with four combined steals-plus-blocks. His performance was good enough to prompt Orlando to place him in the starting lineup against Boston.
