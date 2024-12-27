Queen isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Queen will be replaced by Anthony Black in the starting lineup Friday. Queen is averaging 2.5 points in 6.3 minutes across their previous four appearances coming off the bench this season.
