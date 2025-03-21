Queen (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Queen will miss a fourth straight game for the Magic due to a sprained left ankle. The next opportunity for the 27-year-old guard to return to the floor will be Monday against the Lakers.
