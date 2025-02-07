Queen supplied four points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 11 minutes during Thursday's 112-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Queen tied the team-high mark in steals while playing double-digit minutes for the first time since Jan. 21. However, the two-way guard delivered a poor performance from the field in his extended run Thursday, which bodes poorly for his playing time moving forward. With Jalen Suggs (quadricep) doubtful to play Saturday against the Spurs, Queen will likely remain in the rotation, though he has still received three DNP's via a coach's decision in the last six outings with Suggs sidelined.