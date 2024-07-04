The Magic signed Queen to a two-way contract with the Magic on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Queen will play on a two-way contract with Orlando for the second straight season. While the 27-year-old guard spent most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Magic's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, he averaged 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.8 minutes across his 14 NBA appearances.
