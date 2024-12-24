Queen supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the Celtics.

Queen got his first starting nod of his career Monday, providing a spark offensively while also swiping a team-high steals total in a two-way showcase. Queen set season-high marks in every statistical category Monday, recently holding a season high of seven points and two assists.