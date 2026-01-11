Da Silva (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing Friday's loss to Philadelphia, da Silva will shed his questionable tag due to back spasms and return to action Sunday. The second-year forward has started each of his last three appearances and will likely continue to see increased playing time with Jalen Suggs (knee) and Franz Wagner (ankle) unavailable. Over his last three outings, da Silva has averaged 12.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 24.7 minutes per contest.