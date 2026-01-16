Da Silva finished Thursday's 118-111 victory over the Grizzlies with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals over 21 minutes off the bench in Berlin.

While he didn't provide much offense, da Silva set a new career high with his four steals. The second-year forward has been a consistent part of the Magic's rotation this season when he's been healthy, but minutes could be harder to come by for da Silva the rest of the way in 2025-26, as both Moritz Wagner (knee) and Franz Wagner (ankle) were in the lineup together Thursday for the first time in over a year.