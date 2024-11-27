Da Silva will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
With Wendell Carter making his return from a nearly-month-long absence due to a foot injury, da Silva will be shifted back to the bench. The rookie showed some flashes as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.8 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Efficient in victory•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 11 in start•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Making first career start•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Best outing of season in loss•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Good to go vs. Indiana•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Questionable for Monday•