Da Silva finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 victory over Miami.

Despite the absence of Franz Wagner (ankle), da Silva remains stuck in a reserve role. Da Silva has come off the bench in six of his last seven contests, during which the forward has averaged a modest 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.