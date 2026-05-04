Da Silva chipped in zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over eight minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Even with Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) sidelined, da Silva was phased out of the Orlando rotation at times during this series. It was still a positive 2025-26 campaign overall for the second-year forward, who averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes per tilt over 77 regular-season games (34 starts).