Magic's Tristan da Silva: Disappointing close to 2025-26
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva chipped in zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over eight minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Even with Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) sidelined, da Silva was phased out of the Orlando rotation at times during this series. It was still a positive 2025-26 campaign overall for the second-year forward, who averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes per tilt over 77 regular-season games (34 starts).
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Series-high 23 minutes•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Barely visible in loss•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Moving back to bench role•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Starting sans Wagner•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Makes big impact off bench Friday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Moved out of starting lineup•