da Silva notched five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

It wasn't a great outing for da Silva, unable to replicate what he did during the season opener. His playing time remains solid, logging 29 minutes off the bench in this one. However, as a player whose overall value is built on points and threes, the off-nights tend to hurt a little more. At this point, da Silva should be viewed as more of a stream-level player, as opposed to someone who needs to be rostered.