Magic's Tristan da Silva: Drawing another preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva is part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason start against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Da Silva will step into the first unit Sunday with Paolo Bancher and Desmond Bane resting. Entering his second professional season, da Silva is slated to serve as one of Orlando's top forwards off the bench.
