Da Silva logged 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 122-118 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Da Silva wasn't very efficient from two-point range but put together a solid performance from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 19 points. The 25-year-old forward also tied for third on the team in rebounds. Da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals across 24.7 minutes per game in 2025-26, and he figures to serve as Paolo Banchero's primary backup this season.