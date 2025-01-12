Da Silva went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers and is questionable to return due to an illness, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Da Silva was replaced by Anthony Black at the 10:59 mark of the first quarter, after the former left for the locker room due to an illness. Black and Cole Anthony should see an increase in minutes off the bench for as long as da Silva is sidelined.