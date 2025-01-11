Da Silva accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Bucks.

The 18th overall pick in the 2024 Draft collected his first career double-double, but the more encouraging takeaway from da Silva's performance was that he kept his starting role and didn't see his usage decline significantly even though Paolo Banchero was back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30. That could change when Gary Harris (hamstring) gets healthy as well, but for now da Silva's spot seems fairly secure. Since moving into Orlando's starting five back on Dec. 8, the 23-year-old Colorado product has averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.5 threes while playing 30.7 minutes over 15 contests.