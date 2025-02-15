da Silva finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 10 minutes during Team Tim's 40-34 loss to Team Chris in Friday's Rising Stars semifinals.

Despite coming off the bench and perhaps not being the biggest name on Team Tim, da Silva produced the second-highest scoring output on the squad behind teammate Gradey Dick's 12 points. da Silva has made an impact during his rookie season with the Magic, starting in 35 of his 52 games, largely due to the injuries to star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner earlier this season. The 2024 first-rounder averages 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game in 2024-25.