Da Silva is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Da Silva will replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) in the starting five Saturday. The rookie forward is averaging 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.1 minutes across his previous 10 starts.
