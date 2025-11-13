da Silva supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 victory over the Knicks.

da Silva has cooled down noticeably after averaging 11.9 points on 49.3 percent from the field and 1.9 threes on a 41.7 percent clip in his first eight games to now averaging 8.3 points on 42.9 percent from the field and 1.5 threes on a 33.3 percent clip in his last four. Regardless, he has been very involved in the Magic's rotation off the bench, but fantasy owners would love to see him get his numbers back to how they were at the beginning of the season.