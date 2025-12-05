default-cbs-image
Da Silva will head to the bench for Friday's game versus the Heat.

With Paolo Banchero back in action and starting, da Silva will return to a role with the second unit where his value will dip. Through 12 games as a reserve this season, da Silva has posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 triples per contest.

