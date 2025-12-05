Magic's Tristan da Silva: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva will head to the bench for Friday's game versus the Heat.
With Paolo Banchero back in action and starting, da Silva will return to a role with the second unit where his value will dip. Through 12 games as a reserve this season, da Silva has posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 triples per contest.
