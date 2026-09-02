Da Silva ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Germany's 96-94 loss to Poland in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Da Silva is staying active this offseason ahead of his third NBA season. The Magic more or less maintained the same core from the 2025-26 campaign, positioning da Silva for a bench role at power forward behind Paolo Banchero to begin the year. Da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes per contest over 77 regular-season games (34 starts) in 2025-26.