Da Silva totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 84-81 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Da Silva paced all scorers Thursday but couldn't guide his team to a win. The wing is coming off an active rookie campaign, appearing in 74 regular-season games including 38 starts. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field in 22.0 minutes per game. The 2024 first-round pick projects as a key rotational piece behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero off the Magic bench.