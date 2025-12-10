Da Silva posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Heat.

After being held scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting in Sunday's loss to the Knicks, da Silva bounced back and led Orlando's bench in points and rebounds. He also knocked down multiple triples for the second time in his last four games. With Franz Wagner (ankle) expected to miss at least two weeks, da Silva will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.