da Silva ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason loss to Cleveland.

da Silva had another productive performance Sunday, with the 2024 No. 18 overall pick now scoring a combined 36 points in his first two preseason appearances. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.7 minutes in 77 regular-season games, including 34 starts, in 2025-26. While da Silva may not start as often during the 2026-27 campaign, assuming Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can stay healthy, he should continue to get his share of minutes off the bench.