Magic's Tristan da Silva: Moving back to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Da Silva will return to his regular bench role with the return of Franz Wagner (ankle) to the first unit. In 40 appearances off the bench this season, da Silva is averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.
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