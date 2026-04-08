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Da Silva is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Da Silva will return to his regular bench role with the return of Franz Wagner (ankle) to the first unit. In 40 appearances off the bench this season, da Silva is averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.

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