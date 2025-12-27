Da Silva (shoulder) finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes Friday in the Magic's 120-105 loss to the Hornets.

Da Silva had missed Orlando's previous four games due to a right shoulder contusion, but he was cleared for the front end of a back-to-back set and ended up taking on a normal allotment of minutes. The second-year forward experienced no apparent setbacks in his return and will be available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.