Magic's Tristan da Silva: Muted production in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva (shoulder) finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes Friday in the Magic's 120-105 loss to the Hornets.
Da Silva had missed Orlando's previous four games due to a right shoulder contusion, but he was cleared for the front end of a back-to-back set and ended up taking on a normal allotment of minutes. The second-year forward experienced no apparent setbacks in his return and will be available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Upgraded to available•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Listed as questionable•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Questionable for Monday•