Magic's Tristan da Silva: Nets 22 points with nine boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva notched 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three turnovers across 32 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Nets.
Da Silva got the starting nod with Paolo Banchero (groin) unavailable and made the most of the opportunity, taking advantage of a favorable matchup with the defensively-challenged Nets. It's unclear if Banchero will be able to make it back for Sunday's game in Houston, but groin injuries can be tricky, so plucking up Da Silva from the waiver wire wouldn't be the worst idea.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Starting Friday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Grabs five boards in win•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Tallies season-high 20 points•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 19 points with three steals•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scorches nets from deep•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Team option exercised•