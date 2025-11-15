Da Silva notched 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three turnovers across 32 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Nets.

Da Silva got the starting nod with Paolo Banchero (groin) unavailable and made the most of the opportunity, taking advantage of a favorable matchup with the defensively-challenged Nets. It's unclear if Banchero will be able to make it back for Sunday's game in Houston, but groin injuries can be tricky, so plucking up Da Silva from the waiver wire wouldn't be the worst idea.