Da Silva (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against Oklahoma City, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Da Silva will sit out the front end of the team's back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Nets. The 24-year-old forward last appeared in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, posting 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.