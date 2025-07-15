Magic's Tristan da Silva: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against Oklahoma City, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Da Silva will sit out the front end of the team's back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Nets. The 24-year-old forward last appeared in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, posting 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Leading scorer in SL loss•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Sees four minutes•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Returning to bench•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Getting starting nod•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Retreating to bench Sunday•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Will start against Minnesota•