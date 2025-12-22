site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Questionable for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Da Silva (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Da Silva has missed the past two games for Orlando, though he remains day-to-day. Noah Penda is trending up in Orlando and could see another extended look if Da Silva is unable to play.
