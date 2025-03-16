Da Silva will come off the bench in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
The rookie will retreat to the bench due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) returning to game action. Da Silva has received inconsistent playing time over his last 10 outings (one start), during which he has averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds across 14.5 minutes per contest.
