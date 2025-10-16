Da Silva won't start in Thursday's preseason game against New Orleans, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Desmond Bane (rest) returning to game action Thursday, da Silva will move to the bench in Orlando's preseason finale. The second-year forward started Sunday's win over Miami, contributing 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 16 minutes.