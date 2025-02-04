Da Silva will come off the bench Monday night against the Warriors, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Da Silva drew a spot start Saturday against the Jazz while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope received a night to rest, but it'll be back to the bench for Da Silva on Monday. He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four appearances as a reserve.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Gets starting nod•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Provides spark in return to bench•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Retreats to bench•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Records nine points•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Available to play•