Magic's Tristan da Silva: Returns to court for EuroBasket
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva (rest) posted seven points and six rebounds for Germany in Friday's 105-83 victory over Sweden in EuroBasket play.
The Magic had monitored da Silva's reps in the Summer League, but he's back in action and should be ready to roll for the upcoming season. That said, da Silva will likely be hard-pressed to attain fantasy relevance while Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are healthy in the Orlando frontcourt.