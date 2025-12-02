Da Silva accumulated zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 125-120 win over Chicago.

Da Silva went scoreless for the first time since Oct. 27 this season and has now logged consecutive games without making a three-pointer. Prior to Monday's dud, da Silva had been averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 threes on a 42.1 percent clip over eight games as a starter, so expect him to bounce back Wednesday against the Spurs.