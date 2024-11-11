Da Silva supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over Washington.

Da Silva made his first career start Sunday with Paolo Banchero (oblique) on the shelf, and he certainly held his own. Banchero is expected to miss several weeks of action, making Da Silva an intriguing player to watch in fantasy formats. In seven appearances this season, Da Silva has averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes.