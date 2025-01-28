Da Silva racked up 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Da Silva had a terrific showing Monday, though his stats were inflated a bit by the double overtime. The rookie has been pretty sporadic in terms of production for most of January, averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over his last 14 outings.