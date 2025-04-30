Da Silva ended Tuesday's 120-89 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across four minutes.

Da Silva played a total of five minutes in the postseason, but did see some decent run in the regular season, mainly when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had their injuries. The rookie made a total of 74 appearances, averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.