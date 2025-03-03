Now Playing

Da Silva closed with two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one block across six minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Raptors.

Da Silva has seen his role decrease steadily with the Magic mostly healthy these days. In his last four appearances, he's seen six or fewer minutes in three of those games. He's a tough sell outside of dynasty formats at the moment.

