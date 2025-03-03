Da Silva closed with two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one block across six minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Raptors.
Da Silva has seen his role decrease steadily with the Magic mostly healthy these days. In his last four appearances, he's seen six or fewer minutes in three of those games. He's a tough sell outside of dynasty formats at the moment.
More News
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Five points in Rising Stars event•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Returning to bench role•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Gets starting nod•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Provides spark in return to bench•
-
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Retreats to bench•