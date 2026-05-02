Da Silva posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and six rebounds over 23 minutes during Friday's 93-79 loss to the Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After barely featuring for much of the first-round series, da Silva logged 23 minutes Friday, scoring double-digit points for the first time in the playoffs. Although the second-year forward had a solid outing, Orlando is going to need a lot more from its stars and role players alike if it hopes to put an end to Detroit's season in Game 7 on Sunday. Through six games, da Silva has averaged just 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.